Director Abhijit Panse's recently released film Thackeray, a biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, has become the latest victim of online piracy as illegal sites have opened gates to download the full movie or online streaming for free. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao in lead roles. The movie has been written and produced by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The illegal sites have released Thackeray full movie download links with 1080p or 720p HD quality prints from unofficial servers. The movie has taken a descent start at the box office. The full movie download is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent.

Some of the pirated copies seems to have been shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have made HD quality prints available.

Thackeray has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience alike. The movie has collected Rs 5 crore on the opening day because of the immense buzz.

Lately, almost all the movies have been getting leaked online right after the official release. In some rare cases, the movies were made available on the internet even before the official release. Earlier, movies like Badhai Ho (Badhaai Ho), Thugs Of Hindustan (Thugs Of Hindostan), Zero, Race 3 and several other movies have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.