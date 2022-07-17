Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the electric vehicle company is getting closer to integrating Valve's Steam to take its in-car gaming platform to a whole new level.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla has been investing heavily into integrating video games into its in-car entertainment system.

But it still surprised many when Tesla said earlier this year that it planned to go as far as integrating Valve's Steam, an online video game store and distribution platform, in its vehicles.

It would result in a massive increase in games playable inside Tesla vehicles.

This week, Musk said that Tesla is getting closer to achieving the Steam integration and the automaker is aiming for a demonstration next month.

"We are making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month," Musk wrote on Twitter.

The demonstration will likely involve some computing-demanding video games to show the gaming capacity inside Tesla vehicles.