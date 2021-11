A policeman was killed by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said terrorsits fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in S.D. Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.

Dr. Kanwar Jeet Singh, Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital, Srinagar told GNS that the Touseef had bullet injury in his head. "He was brought dead to the hospital," he added.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, sources said.