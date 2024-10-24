Terrorists shoot at, injure non-local labourer in J&K's Tral

Terrorists on Thursday shot at and injured a non-local labourer in the Tral region of Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Officials said that unidentified terrorists shot at and injured a non-local labourer identified as Pritam Singh of Uttar Pradesh in Batgund village of Tral sub-district of Pulwama district.

"He has been shifted to hospital with a minor injury," officials said.

The attack on a non-local labourer in Tral area of Pulwama district came four days after the dastardly terrorist attack on non-local workers camp of APCO infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Seven people including six non-local workers and a local doctor were killed in attack.

Police on Wednesday released pictures of two foreign terrorists involved in the attack. The pictures were taken by the CCTV cameras installed at the camp.

Over 40 people have so far been questioned by the investigators. The NIA team also visited the terror attack spot. The team is reported to have collected some vital clues from the terror spot.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha sanctioned an ex gratia relief to the victims' families. APCO company also released Ra 25 lakh as immediate relief to the next of kin of the victims.

The workers were engaged in the construction of a tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg at Z-Morh to make Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road. Once functional, the tunnel will make Sonamarg an all-season tourist destination.

The year-round connectivity to Sonamarg will help the local economy and also generate employment for the local youth.

The dastardly terror attack was widely condemned by everybody including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

