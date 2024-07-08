Terrorists killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam district were planning to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra to generate fear among the devotees and to create tension in the country.

According to an official spokesperson, the successful operation by security forces has dealt a deadly blow to terror outfits in South Kashmir and dented their nefarious designs to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

It is important to mention here that six terrorists were killed in twin encounters in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers also lost their lives in the line of duty in the encounters.

Based on specific input of and supplemented and corroborated information regarding the likely presence of a group of terrorists in the general area of Chinigam, Frisal, in South Kashmir, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police on July 6, 2024.

According to an official spokesperson, the joint operation was launched during the wee hours to capture the terrorists. However, no suspicious movement was observed during search operations and the operation was called off in the afternoon.

"Post retreat of forces, on receipt of credible input of suspicious movement in the same area from a local source, a cordon and search ops was immediately launched in the same area, concurrently strengthening cordon with troops operating in nearby areas", the spokesperson said.

As the security forces approached the target area, the hiding terrorists brought indiscriminate fire on the security forces. One Army personnel got grievous injuries during the exchange of fire, and the individual was immediately evacuated from the operation site and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital by Army Aviation helicopter, where he succumbed to the fatal injuries.

Four terrorists of HM outfit killed in encounter

Security Forces retaliated with precision engagement and in the ensuing firefight, four terrorists of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were neutralized and war-like stores recovered.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Yawar Ahmad Dar son of Basir Ahmad Dar, of Redwani Bala, Zahid Ah Dar son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, of Chak, Dasand; Tauheed Ah Rather, son of Abdul Satar Rather, of Odura and Shakeel Ah Wani, of Khori, Batapura.

A few of these neutralized terrorists are suspected to be previously involved in the prosecution of various terror activities in Kulgam and adjoining districts.

While executing the operation, security forces have been very deliberate & displayed extreme restraint to ensure minimum collateral damage. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and probe.

In this regard, police have registered a case under the relevant section of law and an investigation has commenced.