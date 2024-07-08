Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers of the Army lost their lives in twin encounters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The fierce gun-battles started on Saturday and lasted for over 12 hours in which security forces eliminated six terrorists.

Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar, Para commando, lost his life in the line duty in the Modergam encounter while Sep Pravin Janjal of One RR lost his life in an encounter at Frisal area of Kulgam district of Kashmir.

"Martyrdom is not the end, it's the beginning of a legend. Chinar Corps Cdr, Chief Secretary UT J&K, DGP J&K, other dignitaries, and all ranks paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and are committed to their well-being", Kashmir-based Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

As reported earlier, four terrorists were killed during the initial gun battle between security forces and terrorists in the Modergam and Chinigam areas of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army's 9 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Modergam, Kulgam.

The official said that based on specific input about the presence of a group of terrorists, a joint team of Police, Army's 1st RR, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Chinigam, Frisal, Kulgam.

"As the joint teams of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering another encounter," he said.

During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while one soldier was injured and hospitalized.

Killing of six terrorists is a big success for forces: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain said that so far six terrorists have been killed in twin encounters at the Southern district of Kulgam while the operation was still at the one site. He termed the killing of six terrorists as a big success.

"So far, bodies of six terrorists have so far been recovered. There were two encounters at two separate places. The killing of six terrorists is obviously a milestone achievement," DGP told media persons.

"Since the operation is on at one place, it is not clear to which outfit the slain terrorists belonged. There is a possibility of the presence of local terrorists as well. Once the operation is fully over, we will be able to find out the identities and affiliations of slain terrorists."

He said with the successful operation in Kulgam followed by the active support of people.