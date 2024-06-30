After the arrest of some suspects by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Reasi terror attack case.

The searches led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and overground workers (OGWs), a statement issued by the NIA said.

The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case (RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU), led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy.

Six persons including three members of a family arrested by police

Six persons including the wife and son of Hakim Deen, an OGW who provided logistics and shelters to Pakistani terrorists, have been detained by the security forces in connection with the dreaded terror attack that shocked the nation.

On June 19, Reasi Police arrested an OGW Hakim Deen a resident of the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district for providing logistics to the terrorists involved in the attack. Deen was involved in providing logistics to the perpetrator of the attack on the pilgrims' bus.

After arresting Hakim Deen, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma claimed that the arrest was a major breakthrough in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

As per police, the arrested person was a prime terror associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack.

Sources said that three persons were arrested by the security forces from Rajouri district of Jammu province. The trio was aware of the nefarious designs of the three Pakistani terrorists, who managed to run away from executing their task.

Nine pilgrims lost their lives in Reasi terror attack

Nine pilgrims including three women and two minors lost their lives and 41 were injured when terrorists attacked a bus carrying devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi on June 9 in the Pouni area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ill-fated 53-seater bus fell into a deep gorge after terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on the bus targetting the driver of the vehicle.

Case was handed over to NIA on June 17

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the Reasi bus terror attack probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 17.

As reported earlier, the very next day after the terror attack, a team from the NIA reached the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to assist and coordinate the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

Led by a senior officer of the NIA, the team held a meeting with the officers of the local police, who briefed them about the initial investigation in this case.

After getting information about the incident from the officers of the J&K police, the NIA team visited the spot where terrorists ambushed a bus of devotees.