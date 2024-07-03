Army Chief General conducted a detailed review of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. He called on the troops to remain vigilant and prepared to counter all security threats, as per official sources.

This visit was General Dwivedi's first to the Jammu region since he took over as the 30th Chief of the Indian Army on June 30. The visit holds particular importance due to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage, and extensive anti-terror operations currently being conducted, especially in the region's hilly districts.

Army chief visits border areas of Poonch, reviews preparedness

General Dwivedi arrived in Jammu in the morning and then traveled to the border district of Poonch. His primary objective was to assess the security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops stationed along the LoC. This assessment is crucial given the sensitive nature of the region, which often witnesses infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations.

According to a post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information on 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Chief of Army Staff, along with Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Suchindra Kumar and General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, visited forward positions of the XVI Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps. The visit aimed to directly evaluate the security measures and readiness of the troops in these critical areas.

General Dwivedi received briefings on operational preparedness from ground commanders. He praised the troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in meeting current and emerging security challenges. This acknowledgment serves to boost the morale of the troops and underscores the importance of their role in national security.

Upon reaching Poonch, General Dwivedi chaired a meeting with field commanders to discuss the security dynamics and strategies in detail. Following this, he visited forward areas to gain firsthand insight into the conditions and challenges faced by the troops.

Interacted with ex-servicemen

During his visit, the Army Chief also took the time to interact with ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade. This interaction is a gesture of goodwill and respect towards those who have served the nation and reinforces the army's commitment to its veterans.

General Dwivedi, who previously served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command from 2022 to 2024, concluded his visit by returning to Jammu. He is scheduled to travel back to Delhi in the evening, wrapping up a day of critical assessments and engagements.

The visit by the Army Chief underscores the continuous efforts of the Indian Army to ensure security and preparedness along the LoC, especially in light of ongoing security operations and significant events like the Amarnath Yatra. General Dwivedi's interactions and reviews highlight the strategic importance of the region and the commitment of the Indian Army to safeguarding national interests.