Five soldiers of the Army including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives due to a sudden flood in a river in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Five soldiers were trapped while crossing the Shyok River near Saser Brangsa in Eastern Ladakh and they were washed with the strong current of the water.

"On 28 Jun 2024 night, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to a sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway", Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army posted on its social media account.

The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from Leh, around 1 am, the officials said.

Rajnath, Shah express sadness over the unfortunate incident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of five soldiers.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting across a river in Ladakh in a tank. We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief", he further stated.

Union Home Minister expressed sadness over the death of soldiers in a flash flood in Ladakh and said the entire country is with their families.

"I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in this accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the news of the soldiers' death was extremely sad.

"The news of the martyrdom of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident during a military exercise of a tank crossing a river in Ladakh is extremely sad," he said in a post in Hindi on his social media account.

"While paying my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember their dedication, service, and sacrifice," he said in a post.

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her condolences to the families of the five soldiers.

"The news of the martyrdom of five army soldiers in the sudden flood … in Ladakh is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said in Hindi in a post on her social media account.

"The country will always remain indebted to our brave soldiers and their families for this supreme sacrifice," she added.