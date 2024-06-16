As the Jammu region witnessed four back-to-back terror attacks in the last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed the security agencies to launch anti-terror operations in this part of the Union Territory like that of Kashmir Valley where terrorism has been contained to a large extent.

While chairing a high-level review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi today on the backdrop of attacks on devotees and security forces, the Union Home Minister directed agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley through "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan" in Jammu division

Union Home Minister said that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase and there is a need to intensify the ongoing operations.

"The recent incidents show that terrorism has been forced to shrink from highly organized acts of terrorist violence to a mere proxy war, we are determined to root it out as well", he said.

Amit Shah emphasized seamless coordination amongst the security agencies, identifying vulnerable areas and addressing the security concerns of such areas

Govt will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from J&K

Reiterating the "zero tolerance policy" against Terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said that the Government will leave no stone unturned in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Senior Army Officers including Chief of Army Staff (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Director General of CAPFs, Chief Secretary, DGP of J&K and other senior officers.

Union Home Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to setting an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means. Amit Shah directed all security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.

Union Home Minister said that efforts of the Government of India have yielded great positive results in Kashmir Valley with a significant reduction in terror-related incidents. He noted that the improvement in the law-and-order situation is reflected in the record flow of tourists in Kashmir Valley. Shah appreciated security agencies and the J&K administration for the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, which witnessed record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu witnessed four back-to-back terror attacks during the last three days.

Today's security review meeting was held after recent terror attacks in the Jammu region.

On June 9, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge in Reasi, resulting in nine fatalities of devotees and 41 injuries.

Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint security forces checkpost in Doda, injuring six personnel.

In another incident late on Tuesday, security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist in Kathua district. The overnight encounter concluded with the elimination of both the terrorists on Wednesday, but a CRPF jawan lost his life during the operation.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a picket of security forces in Kota Top area of Doda.