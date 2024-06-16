Pakistan-based terror mentors are using drug traffickers not only to fund terror groups but also to smuggle arms in this part of Jammu and Kashmir to sustain terrorism.

Arms and ammunition recovered from two narco-terrorists arrested by the Kupwara Police on Saturday were meant for terrorists active in north Kashmir and the same was smuggled with the help of notorious drug traffickers of this part.

Sources said that during preliminary questioning the arrested drug traffickers told the police that they were given money to smuggle arms with narcotics.

Narco-terror module busted in Karnah area

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army busted a narco-terror network in Karnah of north Kashmir's Kupwar district by apprehending three persons and recovering a substantial quantity of heroin, explosives, and weapons.

Karnah is situated on the Line of Control in north Kashmir and Pakistan-based terror mentors use this region to smuggle narcotics and arms to sustain terror groups active in Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Shobhit Saxena told the media persons about the significant breakthrough and said that terrorism and narcotics are interconnected and work hand in glove, complementing each other in a vicious cycle.

"Terrorist organizations use narcotics trafficking as a significant source of funding for their activities, providing them with the necessary resources to carry out their nefarious plans" he added.

Sharing details, SSP Kupwara said that, acting on a specific input, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army laid a trap in Karnah and arrested two persons namely Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh son of late Mohammad Shafi Sheikh resident of Khawarparab Karnah and Tariq Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Ahmad Malik residents Baghballa, with approximately 500g of heroin.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Parvez Ahmed Pathan, a resident of Sadhpura, who was found in possession of three pistols, 76 pistol rounds, six pistol magazines, and approximately five kilograms of suspected explosives.

An FIR has been registered at Kupwara Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing to unravel the narco-terror network.

Terror groups using drug peddlers

The SSP said that narco-terrorism aims to create an environment conducive to terrorist activities. Terrorist groups have established links with drug peddlers and are using them to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

"Narco-terrorism is a huge threat to peace in the UT, as it funds terrorist/secessionist activities, perpetuating instability. As has been proven, narcotics-influenced youths are more susceptible to being radicalized and recruited by terrorist organizations, leading to a cycle of violence and extremism" he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirms its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and narco-terrorism, he reiterated.

LG seeks ATRs from DCs, SSPs to curb drug abuse

During a security review meeting, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha sought the action taken report from the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to curb the menace of drug abuse in their respective districts.

Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation and also reviewed the progress of various development projects of Kashmir Division.

The Lt Governor directed the Civil and Police administration to work in close coordination with the security agencies to neutralize the terror ecosystem. He said those who are aiding and abetting terrorists and their ecosystem should not be spared.