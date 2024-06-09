Amid the oath-taking ceremony of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Delhi, terrorists struck in the Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir claiming the lives of at least nine devotees.

Terrorists ambushed a bus carrying devotees of the cave shrine of Shiv Khori at Ransoo on the border of the Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu province.

After the terror attack, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle which fell into a deep gorge.

Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma Sunday confirmed that nine pilgrims were killed after terrorists attacked the bus ferrying Shiv Kohri pilgrims in Reasi district while 33 persons were injured.

She was, however, quick to add that the bullet hit the driver of the bus after which he lost control and plunged into a gorge.

Talking to reporters at the incident site, the SSP Reasi, said that police had secured the Shiv Kohri incident but terrorists chose to attack the bus ferrying non-J&K pilgrims of Shiv Kohri on the highway.

"This is an unfortunate incident in which nine persons are feared dead and 33 others injured. Prima facie it looks like terrorists were waiting for the bus and attacked it on the highway. The driver of the bus was hit by a bullet after which the bus rolled down into the gorge," she said.

She said that the identities of the slain and injured are being ascertained. "It seems the pilgrims were from Uttar Pradesh. She said that the injured have been shifted to the district hospital Reasi," the SSP Reasi said.

Terrorists attack the driver of the bus

Preliminary reports suggest that terrorists opened fire on the bus, causing the driver to lose control. As a result, the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge, leading to a catastrophic accident. The exact number of casualties and injuries remains unclear as rescue operations continue.

Local authorities have confirmed the incident and are still gathering details about the attack and the condition of the passengers. "We are currently focused on rescue operations and ensuring the injured receive immediate medical attention," stated a police official. "An official statement with more detailed information will be released soon."

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and panic as gunfire echoed through the area. "It was horrifying. The bus lost control after the shots were fired, and it just went over the edge," recounted one witness who narrowly escaped the attack. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the perpetrators. Additional forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the remaining pilgrims and locals in the region.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, especially among those who make the pilgrimage to Shiv Khori, a revered site in Hindu tradition. The local administration has appealed for calm and assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to manage the situation and prevent further incidents.