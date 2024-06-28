Intensifying the offensive against terrorists sitting across the border, the Jammu and Kashmir attached properties worth Rs one crore belonging to five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Baramulla.

These terror handlers are executing terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley while sitting in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to reports, Baramulla Police attached properties of these handlers after obtaining the attachment order passed by the Baramulla Court.

The five terror handlers based in Pakistan have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Mehraj ud din Lone, Ghulam Mohd Yatoo, Ab Rehman Bhat, and Ab Rashid Lone.

The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and has been linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.

The properties were attached during an investigation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Killing of three terrorists in Doda is a big success for security forces: DGP

Meanwhile Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain said that the recent encounter in Doda where three terrorists were killed was a big success for security forces.

"We have already said that we will win this war. There may be minor losses, but the public and every security agency are ready, and we will defeat them," the DGP said.

Regarding the coming Amarnath Yatra, DGP said, "Our preparations are well-panned for the Amarnath Yatra. Camp security, route security, and convoy security by putting all this we are trying that this Yatra safe. We have discussed non-security contingency along with security contingency. Our request to the people to maintain discipline and follow the cut-off times".

Interacting with media persons at Ramban, the DGP said that comprehensive security measures are in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

He said that a detailed security plan has been implemented, covering camp security, route security, and convoy security.

"We have also ensured lodgment and langar security, along with access control and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to ensure a peaceful and safe yatra. We have not only addressed security contingencies but have also considered non-security contingencies," he added.

The DGP chief said that a cut-off timing has been established to ensure effective traffic management.

"We urge everyone to adhere to the cut-off timings. Yatris and common people may face some inconvenience, but when it comes to security, life, and property, we can endure the suffering but cannot afford the loss of life," he stated.

Drug peddler's property attached in Baramulla

In north Kashmir's Baramulla district police attached property belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Hilal Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Barzullah Kunzer.

In a statement, the Police said that the action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 05/2024 under section 8/20,22 & 29 NDPS Act of PS Kunzer.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation/inquiry conducted by the Police.

In another incident, a police party of Police Post Kamalkote headed by in-charge Police Party Kamalkote at a checkpoint established at Hardu Kamalkote Uri, intercepted a person identified as Abdul Khaliq Khatana son of Sadir Din resident of Kamalkote Uri.

"During the search, cannabis powder was recovered from his possession," the police said, adding that another drug peddler was intercepted by a Police party of Police Post Delina headed by In-charge Police Post Delina at a checkpoint established at Kralhar.

He has been identified as Khalid Ayoub Najar alias Khalid Heroin son of Mohd Ayoub resident of Mohalla Jadeed Baramulla. Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession.

"Both the drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered against them and further investigation has been initiated," the police added.