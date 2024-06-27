Continuing its offensive against corrupt officers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday booked a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) for allegedly amassing huge wealth through illegal means.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu registered a case FIR No. 08/2024 in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu on the outcome of a secret verification conducted into the allegations that the accused namely Chanchal Singh, who is serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jammu & Kashmir Police has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

According to the spokesperson of the ACB, the verification so conducted has revealed that the accused officer during his posting at lucrative posts and indulging in corrupt practices, has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members/relatives as well as benami properties.

The accused Dy SP amassed huge properties comprising residential houses, plots, shops, business establishments in different districts of Jammu province and two hotels located in district Kullu (Manali), Himachal Pradesh, and also acquired huge bank balances and valuables

Raids conducted simultaneously in Jammu, Srinagar and Manali

During the course of the investigation, after obtaining search warrants from the Hon'ble Court, searches were conducted at the residences/offices of the accused as well as family members/relatives including residential houses and business establishments located in different districts of Jammu province, Srinagar and Manali of Himachal Pradesh.

During the course of searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes.

During the searches conducted in hotels at Manali, Himachal Pradesh, one agreement to sell dated 25th February 2022, executed between one Ved Parkash, resident of Shimla, and Rekha Devi wife of Chanchal Singh (Dy. SP) was also recovered wherein wife of said Chanchal Singh had purchased total land measuring 12.03 hectares situated at Mohal and Phati Burua Kothi in district Kullu, Manali for the total sale consideration of Rupees two crores and eighty five lacs and out of which she has given rupees fifty lacs in advance (Rs.25.00 lacs through cheques and Rs.25.00 lacs in cash).

During the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deed of huge chunk of land were also recovered. The searches at different locations are still in progress.

ACB earlier unearthed big land scam in J&K

Earlier on June 15, the ACB unearthed one of the major land scams on the outskirts of Jammu city by exposing menacing land grabbers, revenue officers, and cops nexus.

After uncovering the land scam, the ACB registered five FIRs, in this case, involving two Tehsildars, as well as several police officers and beneficiaries, among whom are notorious land grabbers and a former personal assistant to an ex-minister.

The ACB conducted simultaneous raids across 20 locations in Jammu, seizing relevant revenue documents and unaccounted cash. The scam involves the fraudulent acquisition of Custodian land, with revenue and police officials allegedly tampering with land records and subsequently selling the land.

According to the spokesperson of the ACB, inputs were received that Custodian land in thousands of kanal situated at Asarwan, Mishriwala, and Bhalwal Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land grabbers and gangsters in connivance with the Revenue and police officers and officials.