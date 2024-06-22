Foiling another infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC), security forces on Saturday eliminated two terrorists in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector, the officials said.

On being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, inviting a retaliation by the Army, the officials said.

Reports said there was an exchange of fire for some time which has now stopped. Two terrorists are believed to have been killed, but their bodies have not been recovered yet as the area is on the LoC.

The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area and efforts are on to recover the bodies.

Infiltration increased after the successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir

Infiltration attempts have been increased on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) after the successful conduct of the Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

OP BAJRANG, URI #Baramulla



Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti infiltration Operation was launched in the Uri Sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and Operations are in progress.#Kashmir@NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/OU3L0VFWFu — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 22, 2024

Last week, two terrorists managed to infiltrate from IB in the Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After managing to sneak into this side of the border, the terrorists made an abortive attempt to take some villagers hostage but the brave inhabitants of Saida Sohail village of Hiranagar foiled their nefarious designs.

In a fifteen-hour-long encounter both the terrorists were eliminated by the security forces.

Reports said that with the support of Pakistan, terrorists have established launch pads on the LoC and IB.

Five terrorists eliminated this week

This week, security forces have eliminated five terrorists including four Pakistanis in different areas of Kashmir Valley.

Ahead of this year's Amarnath Yatra, security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

On Wednesday, two Pakistani terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were eliminated Baramulla district.

The killed terrorists were identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT. Usman has been active in the Kashmir valley since 2020.

Earlier on Monday security forces eliminated Umer Lone, a category 'A' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district.

He has been active since 2018 and was a resident of the Wussankhui area in the Baramulla district.

Lone was a category "A" terrorist who was active since April 2018 and was associated with LeT/TRF. TRF or The Resistance Front is an off-shoot of the LeT.

