As terrorists in Kashmir Valley are using arms and ammunition abandoned by NATO forces in Afghanistan, security forces have ordered advanced equipment to meet this new challenge in the Union Territory.

Recently, security forces observed that terrorists used American armour piercing bullets during a couple of encounters. These bullets were abandoned by NATO forces in Afghanistan.

A news agency quoting official sources reported that these bullets were successful in piercing through the bulletproof jackets worn by the troops during encounters.

Reports said that some terrorists were also found using advanced night visions, which were made in Canada and this equipment was also part of the arms, and ammunition left by the NATO troops in Afghanistan.

Recently security agencies have cautioned that Pakistani authorities are desperately trying to push Afghan returned terrorists on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

"The launch pads across the LoC in Kashmir Valley are abuzz with activities of terrorists, believed to be Afghan returnee mercenaries, receiving training with a possible push expected during summer months", a news agency had reported while quoting official sources.

Terrorists release video with US weapons

The terror groups in the Kashmir Valley have reportedly managed some arms and ammunition left by the US army in Afghanistan. Recently a terror group released a video in which terrorists were brandishing American-made rifles and pistols.

Six foreign terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in January this year were carrying US-made M4 carbine rifles.

Reports said that the leftover arms and ammunition are being sold openly by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The terror groups from Pakistan are buying these weapons and ammunition from the Taliban and sending them across the border to Kashmir Valley.

DRDO has already developed a new bulletproof jacket

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new lightweight bulletproof jacket (BPJ) for the Indian Army which reportedly offers 360-degree protection from enemy fire to the soldiers deployed in combat.

Developed by the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) lab of DRDO in Kanpur, the Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP) jacket weighing 9 kg was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and met relevant BIS standards.

DRDO claimed that this jacket was developed to counter the challenge the Army faced in Kashmir where the terrorists have lately been using the armor-piercing steel core bullets. The DRDO-developed BPJ reportedly offers 360-degree protection from enemy fire to the soldiers deployed in combat.

Pashto speaking terrorists were killed in Jammu

On April 22, security forces eliminated two foreign terrorists in the Sunjwan area of Jammu city. Although the identities of the killed terrorists are yet to be established, it is believed that either they are Afghan returnees or Afghan nationals because they were speaking Pashto during the interaction.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is holding additional charge of IGP Jammu zone, while quoting one of the people arrested in connection with providing shelter to foreigners, revealed that the killed terrorists were speaking Pashto. "Either they are from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself", the ADGP said.