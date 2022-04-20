After recovering a consignment of pistols, magazines, and grenades near the border in north Kashmir Kupwara district on Tuesday, security agencies cautioned that Pakistani authorities are desperately trying to push Afgan returned terrorists on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

"The launch pads across the LoC in Kashmir Valley are abuzz with activities of terrorists, believed to be Afghan returnee mercenaries, receiving training with a possible push expected during summer months", a news agency reported while quoting official sources.

On Tuesday a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army recovered 10 pistols along with magazines and bullets in the Karnah area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The recovery of arms and ammunition was made just near the Line of Control (LoC). According to the police search operation was started after getting authentic information that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been smuggled in from across LoC.

According to police, it looks like a new consignment smuggled for the terrorists active in Kashmir Valley.

Pak handlers, terror groups hurt by peaceful atmosphere in J&K: DGP

On the recovery of a consignment of arms and ammunition from the Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Tuesday, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of J&K Dilbag Singh said Pakistan is trying to smuggle more weapons but a number of such attempts were foiled by the security forces both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

"They are sending every type of weapons like AK, pistols, and grenades. Pistol-bound terrorists mostly carry out attacks in the city and our effort is to bust all terror modules and seize the smuggled weapons," he said.

Terror groups and their handlers in Pakistan are hurt by the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident from the increased attempts to smuggle weapons from across the border and replace local stooges with Pakistani terrorists, he said.

Pak activates launching pads on LoC

As per reports, taking undue advantage of the ongoing ceasefire on the border, Pakistani agencies have activated launching pads on the LoC.

Quoting intelligence inputs, the news agency reported that for the last couple of months, some terrorists, mostly Afgan returnees Pakistan mercenaries, have been gathered at these re-activated launching pads. These terrorists have been desperately trying to infiltrate this side of the border to create trouble in the coming months, especially during Amarnath Yatra.

New pact ensures peace

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.