In a big success, alert forces foiled an attempt from across the border to smuggle a huge quantity of arms and ammunition for terrorists active in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

A joint search party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army recovered 10 pistols along with magazines and bullets from the Karnah area in Kupwara district near the Line of Control on Tuesday morning. The team also recovered five grenades.

"Acting on a specific information that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been smuggled in from across Line of Control (LoC), a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnah Police Station- Mudaser Ahmad and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Ayush Sharma, Incharge Police Post Taad along with the local Army unit undertook a search operation in the general area of police post-Taad," reads an official statement issued by the Kupwara Police.

According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds, and five grenades, were recovered from Hajam Mohallah of Taad Karnah.

Consignment meant for terrorists active in Valley

The statement further mentioned, "apparently, it looks like a new consignment smuggled for terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley, however timely action of Police and local Army has enabled the Security forces to thwart nefarious designs of the adversary of committing innocent killings at the hands of terrorists in the Valley".

Terrorists using pistols instead of AK-47 rifles

Reports said that forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered more pistols than AK-47s in recent times. Sources said that the terrorist organizations are facing a shortage of weapons, which forced them to use pistols instead of assault rifles.

Reports said that terrorists who hold senior posts in terror outfits are getting AK-47s but young recruits are mainly given pistols. The use of pistols is frequent due to the shortage of assault guns. In the recent selective killings of unarmed cops and citizens, terrorists used pistols and attacked victims from the point-blank range.

Another report claimed that more Chinese pistols have been recovered from the possession of terrorists eliminated by security forces. Pistols were recovered from the possession of the newly recruited terrorists who were assigned the job of selective killings of innocent citizens and unarmed cops.