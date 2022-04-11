The advance registration for this year's annual Amarnath Yatra began on Monday amid the shouting of slogans. A large number of devotees thronged designated branches of banks to get themselves registered for this year's 43-day holy pilgrimage.

The Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the 11th of August on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Yatra was put on hold for two successive years due to the COVID pandemic.

Since morning, devotees were seen standing in queues in designated branches of the Punjab National Bank waiting for their turn for registration.

Last year's registered pilgrims have to pay only Rs 20 for fresh registration

Deputy General Manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Jatinder Kumar told the media that pilgrims who were registered for the Yatra in 2021 have to pay only Rs 20 for fresh registration. "In the year 2021, the registration fees was Rs 100 which has now enhanced to Rs 120 so last year's registered Yatries have to pay only Rs 20 for fresh registration", the PNB officer said.

He, however, said that last year's registered pilgrims have to produce fresh compulsory documents like a medical certificate for fresh registration.

In 2021 registration of the Amarnath Yatra was conducted for some days but later it was stopped due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Although some Yatris had got themselves registered for the pilgrimage, the Yatra was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

This year bank authorities have announced to charge only enhanced portation of the registration fees from the Yatries who were registered in 2021.

566 branches of banks designated for registration

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), has designated 566 branches across the country for the registration of the pilgrims, in addition to the facility on its website. According to the guidelines issued by the SASB, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years will be eligible for registration. In addition to this, no woman who is more than six weeks pregnant shall be registered for the yatra.

This year the government will be introducing a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system that will track the movement of the pilgrims to ensure their safety and well-being.

"The registration has started at our branches in Rehari, Katra, Reasi, Akhnoor, and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir besides 316 other branches across the country," Kumar said.

Kumar stated that pilgrims have to submit an application, a compulsory health certificate from SASB-designated hospitals, four photographs, and a fee of Rs 120.