Advance registration for this year's 43-day long annual Shri Amarnath Yatra will start on April 11. This year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the 11th of August on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

According to a video posted by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board on its official website, the advance registration will start on Monday.

Modes of registration

Advance registration.

Online registration.

Group registration.

NRIs registration.

On-spot registration.

The step-by-step procedure to obtain a Yatra permit

Visit https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx and select the route and fill in the necessary information.

There are two routes for the pilgrimage and the daily cap of 10,000 pilgrims per route has been fixed, excluding pilgrims who would travel by helicopter.

The link for online registration is also available on SASB's Android mobile app Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The list of doctors and medical institutions authorized to issue compulsory health certificates (CHC) for the pilgrimage is available on SASB's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

Advance registration through designated branches of banks.

The advance registration is provided to the intending pilgrims through designated branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB), J&K Bank, and Yes Bank. The list of designated branches PNB, J&K Bank, Yes Bank, and SBI is available on SASB's website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. A group of five or more but less than 50 people can apply for group registration.

NRIs registration through PNB

Registration of NRI pilgrims shall be subject to the availability of the registration quota for the preferred day and route. An NRI citizen can register for the pilgrimage by emailing the compulsory health certificate to the senior manager, IT department. PNB, circle office, Jammu at cojkitd@pnb.co.in Pilgrims who reach Jammu and Kashmir without advance registration can avail on-spot registration facility available at Jammu and Srinagar.

Documents required for Amarnath Yatra registration.

Filled in the prescribed application form.

Prescribed compulsory health certificate issued on or after the specified date by the authorized doctor or medical institution.

Four passport-size photographs – three for yatra permits and one for the application form.

Those below 13 years of age or above 75 years of age are not allowed for the pilgrimage.

Women over six weeks of pregnancy are not allowed for the yatra.

Yatra will start from both routes

Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has decided that the Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrims ceiling of 10,000 excluding Yatris who would travel by helicopter.

The Board has also decided to extend the free-of-cost battery car service for Yatris at the 2.75 Km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.

It is for the information of all devotees and intending yatris that the advance registration for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022 shall commence from 11-04-2022.

For details about advance registration, kindly refer to the video clip attached.@OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk @nitishwarKumar pic.twitter.com/6cclzOImIT — Shri AMARNATHJI SHRINE BOARD SASB. (@ShriSasb) April 6, 2022

While chairing a meeting of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board on March 27, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed the Board members that the government is introducing RFID system for the pilgrims to track their movements en route to ensure safety and well-being.

Sinha called on the officials to be proactive and ensure elaborate arrangements for conducting a smooth yatra as a large number of devotees are expected to arrive to pay their obeisance at the holy cave this year.