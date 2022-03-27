The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas has been scheduled to commence on June 30.

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had an in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra", Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Only symbolic yatra for two successive years

For two successive years in 2020 and 2021, this annual pilgrimage was cancelled due to COVID-19. Only a symbolic Yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

However, "Aarti" was facilitated online for the devotees. All the traditional religious rituals were performed at the Holy Cave Shrine as per past practice. First-time devotees attended the morning and evening Aarti in online mode.

Notably, Amarnath Yatra was cancelled mid-way in the year 2019 in wake of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP, Dilbag Singh, and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, who is also the CEO of Shrine Board attended today's meeting along with members of the Shrine Board.

Amarnath Shrine Board reconstituted recently

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reconstituted the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board ahead of the annual pilgrimage. On Tuesday, the Board was reconstituted to better manage the Yatra and provide world-class facilities for the pilgrims.

The new members of the Board are Swami Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj, D C Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K N Rai, K N Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri.