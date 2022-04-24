The Jammu Police is investigating the different theory that two foreign terrorists killed on the outskirt of the city on Friday were Afghan nationals because they were speaking Pashto.

One of the harbourers. who provided shelter to the eliminated foreign terrorists in his house at Jalalabad colony of Sunjwan in Jammu city, revealed during the questioning that they (terrorists) were speaking a "different" language which he could not understand.

While confirming the arrest of three persons in connection with Friday's terror attack in Jammu, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is holding additional charge of IGP Jammu zone, while quoting one of the arrested persons, revealed that the killed terrorists speaking Pashto. "Either they are from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself", the ADGP said.

Nabbed by the police for arranging the stay of terrorists in Jammu one Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Mir Mohalla, Tral made a startling disclosure during questions that the two terrorists were not speaking Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, or Urdu.

According to police "When Sheikh was made to hear Pashto, he immediately recognized the language of the terrorists which indicate that they were either from an area of Pakistan border near Afghanistan or Afghanistan itself".

Truck driver arrested for shifting killed terrorists from border to Sunjwan

Within 36 hours after the dreaded terror attack in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, police arrested a truck driver who had reportedly picked up both the foreign terrorists from the International Border and dropped them in Sunjwan.

Reports said that driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Khursheed Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag, had picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal in Samba district and dropped them at Sunjwan where they carried out a terror attack on wee hours of Friday.

Wagay was arrested from South Kashmir's Pulwama district after authentic information. Wagay has not only picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal, but he also arranged their stay in the house of Mohammad Iqbal Rather son of Abdul Rehman Rather, a resident of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, who has also constructed a house at Jalalabad in Sunjwan.

After ensuring the safety of both the terrorists in Rather's house, Wagay escaped to Pulwama before the attack. The stay was arranged with the help of Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Mir Mohalla, Tral. Both Wagay and Shafiq have been arrested by the police.

Intelligence agencies already warned against the infiltration of Afgan "returnees" in J&K

Recently security agencies have cautioned that Pakistani authorities are desperately trying to push Afgan returned terrorists on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

"The launch pads across the LoC in Kashmir Valley are abuzz with activities of terrorists, believed to be Afghan returnee mercenaries, receiving training with a possible push expected during summer months", a news agency reported while quoting official sources.

Two Jaish terrorists killed in Sunjwan attack

Two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in the Sunjwan area on early Friday morning. They killed terrorists were on a mission to repeat Pulwama in Jammu.

Although an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lost his life in the pre-dawn terror attack, forces eliminated terrorists, who were planning a suicidal attack on the forces.

As reported earlier an IED was also planned on the way to blast vehicles carrying forces towards the site where terrorists were hiding.

Within hours after the encounter, police teams worked tirelessly day and night to establish the identity of the conspirators who were behind this plan to carry out a suicide attack.

As per police footage of the CCTVs in the Jalalabad area as well as on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway have confirmed the disclosure of the arrested persons.