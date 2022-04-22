Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, a group of terrorists believed to the foreigners, attacked security forces at Sunjwan, on the outskirts of Jammu.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector of CISF attained martyrdom in the pre-dawn attack. Initial reports said that one terrorist was also eliminated in the retaliatory action of the forces.

Unconfirmed reports said that at least 11 security personnel have received injuries in the ongoing encounter with terrorists at the Jallabad area of Sunjawan in Jammu. All the injured have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Additional Director of General of Police (ADGP), Mukesh Singh, who is also holding the charge of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone said that one security force jawan has been martyred, and four others have been injured in an ongoing encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu on Friday. Singh further informed that the terrorists seem to be hiding in a house.

Singh said, "One security force jawan was martyred and four jawans were injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area at night." "Encounter is still underway in Sunjwan area of Jammu. The terrorists seem to have hidden in a house," he added.

Encounter starts in wee hours

Reports said that after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the Sunjawan area, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central forces laid a cordon in the area. At 4.25 this morning, terrorists, who were hiding in a house, attacked a bus of CISF personnel.

Fear-gripped in the area as locals panicked at the sound of firing. Intelligence agencies have already sounded the police about the presence of two terrorists inside a home in the area. The police had surrounded the area at midnight after confirming the presence of the terrorists.

Important to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on April 24 visit Jammu where he will address panchayats across the country to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.