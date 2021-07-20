A group of terrorists on Tuesday attacked a police party near Central Jail of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. After indiscriminately firing on the police, terrorists managed to escape from the spot as cops avoided retaliation due to the presence of a large number of civilians in the busy area.

TRF claimed responsibility of the gun-attack on a police vehicle in Saida Kadal area of old Srinagar city. TRF claimed its intended target was SHO, PS Rainawari.

Earlier the security forces have thwarted a major terrorist attack on the Tangpura Bandh area, in the outskirt of Srinagar city, by recovering a 30 kg IED. This IED was installed near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway to target vehicles of security forces.

Police vehicle targeted by terrorists

Reports said that a police patrol party was attacked by terrorists in the Saidakadal area, near Central Jail in Downtown, Srinagar.

"As soon as the police vehicle reached near the bridge, the terrorists, who were hiding near the bridge, resorted to indiscriminate firing on the cops", reports said. The sound of gunfire created panic in the entire area and people ran to safer places to save their lives. The terrorists also fled taking advantage of the chaos.

Additional forces immediately rushed to the spot to launch a search operation to track the terrorists responsible for the attack. The whole area has been cordoned off after the attack.

While confirming the attack, police sources said that the patrol party is safe because the vehicle in which they were traveling was bulletproof.

Sources said that the police team showed restraint, as there was every possibility of civilian casualties if they retaliated at the same time due to the presence of a large number of people in the area at the time of the attack.

IED recovered, terror attack averted

Meanwhile, forces averted a major terror attack by recovering 30 kg IED from Tangpura Bandh, in Srinagar.

"The timely recovery thwarted the nefarious design of terrorists and their few supporters to destabilize the security situation in the valley", an official spokesman said.

"Based on the credible input of Army, the search operation was launched by 24 RR and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Tangpura on late Monday evening which leads to recovery of 30 KG of IED and 5 kgs of one gunny bag of suspicious material near Tangpura Bandh which is 700 meters away from NHI highway", an official spokesman said.

The IED and explosives were safely destroyed by Army's bomb disposal squad on Monday.