Terrorists fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town on Wednesday but no one was injured, police said.

Terrorists fired at the bunker on the K.P. Road in Anantnag, a police officer said.

Reuters

"No damage was caused in this incident. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.

(With inputs from IANS)

