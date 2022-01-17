Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army and the CRPF on Monday arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from the Awantipora area and recovered explosive material from their possession.

Giving details, the police spokesman said that on specific input regarding the presence of some OGWs, Awantipora Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested two OGWs associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone, son of Gh. Rasool of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik alias Abu Dujana, son of Gh Mohammad of NoorPora Awantipora.

Incriminating materials including explosive materials have been recovered from their possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was working as associates of JeM terrorists and involved in providing shelter, logistic support, and transportation of arms/ammunition to the active militant in Tral and Awantiprora areas.

Arrested OGWs were taking directions from Pak

According to police, the OGWs were in constant touch with some Pakistan-based terrorists and were taking directions to carry on terror activities.

"Both the arrested OGWs were in touch with Pakistan-based self-styled terrorist commanders through different social media platforms and were planning to join terror ranks", police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated.

Three LeT OGWs were arrested on Saturday

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday had arrested three over-ground workers (OGWs) associated with terror outfit- Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The OGWs were arrested from the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district by a joint team of security forces.

Identities of the arrested OGWs were established as Arafat Majeed Dar, Tauseef Ahmed Dar - both residents of Sopore and Momin Nazir Khan originally a resident of Sopore who presently lives in Natipora Srinagar. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

Chargesheet produced against OGW

Kulgam Police on Monday produced a chargesheet before NIA Court against an OGW Suhail Ahmad in a case under FIR number 03/2020 of Police Station Behibagh. The case pertains to the terror incident on September 26, 2020 when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near Police Station Behibagh.

Although alert police personnel had effectively retaliated, the terrorists had managed to flee from the spot with the help of the said OGW and under the cover of darkness. Subsequently, he was arrested by the investigating team and also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from his possession.

During the investigation, it came to the surface that two terrorists of the LeT outfit namely Amir Ahmad Mir and Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralized) were involved in the act. Further investigation revealed the involvement of an OGW namely Suhail Ahmad in the commission of the instant terror crime.