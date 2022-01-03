A foreign terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar. The slain terrorist was involved in the killing of two policemen, officials said on Monday.

"Second terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of two policemen in Bandipora after which he shifted to the Harwan area of Srinagar," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted quoting IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

The police said that the terrorist was killed in an encounter near the Shalimar area in Srinagar district on Monday.

This was the second encounter in Srinagar in quick succession on Monday. Earlier, the police had said that one dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray has been neutralised.

(With inputs from IANS)