One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke in Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday, June 30.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Sunday morning upon receiving a credible tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire upon the security forces.

The search operation is still continuing. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the area.

Earlier on Friday, another encounter that broke out in Budgam district, in which one terrorist was killed.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)