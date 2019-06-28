A militant was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Friday, June 28.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Checkpora locality in Nowgam area of Badgam district on outskirts of Srinagar today morning following information about the presence of militants in the area.

The hiding militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. "Hiding militants fired at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. An encounter is now going on in the area," sources said as quoted by news agency IANS.

Firing has reportedly stopped in the area for now and the body of one terrorist was recovered. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is to be ascertained.

Security forces continued search operations in the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit (June 26-27) to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation and development works in the state. Shah also visited the residence of slain J&K police officer Arshad Ahmad Khan in Srinagar who was killed during a fidayeen attack on a CRPF patrolling party in South Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, June 26, at least three terrorists were cornered by the security forces in an encounter in Nagbal Forest area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.