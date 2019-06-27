Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to access the security situation and development works, has reportedly directed for tough action against politicians and businessmen who face cases of corruption and money laundering. On the second day of his visit, the Income Tax department officials raided the houses of prominent businessmen and politicians in Jammu.

Official sources said that the IT officials raided the houses of the opposition leaders of Congress and National Conference in posh localities of Jammu. The IT department has also reportedly raided the shops of a famous gold and diamond merchant in the busy Lakhdatta market of Jammu.

After Amit Shah took over as the Home Minister, the former JK Bank chairman Parvez Ahmad was sacked after the anti-corruption bureau of JK Police filed cases of corruption, nepotism and fake recruitments.

Sources said that the action was taken on the directions of Shah who had talked about cleaning the corrupt system operating within the state.

Shah visits slain J&K police officer's residence

Amit Shah also visited the residence of slain JK police officer Arshad Ahmad Khan in Srinagar. Khan was killed during a fidayeen attack on a CRPF patrolling party in South Kashmir a few days ago. Khan reportedly chased the militants who were riding a motorbike and saved the lives of many CRPF personnel. He later succumbed to his injuries.

"Visited the home of inspector Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag in Srinagar, who was martyred in a terror attack & offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His sacrifice for the security of our nation has saved many lives. The entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan's valour & courage," Shah said in a tweet.

Security situation ahead of Amarnath pilgrimage

The Union Home Minister also met top security officials in the state to access the arrangements ahead of the annual holy Amarnath pilgrimage that will kickstart in Anantnag district. The pilgrimage, which is attended by thousands of devotees across the country, will begin at a time when the region is marred by violence amid increasing attacks on security forces and police personnel.