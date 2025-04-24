On April 22, Pahalgam—a destination symbolic of Kashmir's beauty and resilience—was scarred by one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent memory. Twenty-five Indian lives and one Nepali tourist were lost in a brutal ambush by Pakistan-backed terror groups, targeting unarmed civilians, including women and children. What was once considered a safe haven for tourists has now become the latest stage for Pakistan's export of extremism.

But this time, India has not stopped at words. It has responded with unprecedented diplomatic, strategic, and economic countermeasures—marking a tectonic shift in its policy posture toward Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led from the front. In a historic move, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement that had survived wars and decades of hostilities. Water cooperation was the last vestige of trust in bilateral relations—and even that is no longer sacred in the face of terrorism.

Additionally, India has shuttered the Attari Integrated Check Post, severed the SAARC visa exemption regime for Pakistani nationals, and expelled top Pakistani defence officials from New Delhi. These steps are not just symbolic—they are strategic. The aim is clear: isolate Pakistan diplomatically, economically, and regionally until it ceases to serve as a safe haven for terror networks.

What makes this moment different is not just the magnitude of India's retaliation, but the clarity of intent. There is no room left for ambiguity. There will be no more business as usual with a neighbour that exports terror while talking peace.

And now, the onus lies with the international community.

For far too long, global powers have walked a tightrope with Pakistan—labeling it both a victim and perpetrator of terror. Billions have been poured in aid, much of it misused by Pakistan's military-intelligence complex to fund non-state actors that destabilize South Asia. The cost is not just borne by India, but by Afghans, Iranians, and even Pakistan's own citizens.

If India—a pluralistic, democratic nation—can take a bold stand to defend its sovereignty, then the world must rise to the same standard.

The United Nations must revisit Pakistan's compliance under counter-terrorism conventions. The FATF must upgrade Pakistan's grey list status. Bilateral and multilateral donors must hold Islamabad accountable.

Silence is no longer neutrality. It is complicity.

India's message is loud and clear: There will be no compromise with terror. And it is time the world stops treating Pakistan as a problem that needs management. It must be treated as a state sponsor of terrorism that requires accountability.

As India mourns its dead and fortifies its defenses, it also leads by example. National security is non-negotiable. And justice for Pahalgam must not be India's burden alone—it must be the world's call to action.