The terror suspect arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Karnataka, Habibur Rehman, has claimed that he was asked to make explosive devices and hand it over to some people in Kerala.

The 28-year-old hails from West Bengal and was arrested from Doddaballapur on Tuesday, June 25, over his involvement in the 2014 Burdwan blast. Upon interrogation, he revealed that he along with his accomplice Jahidul Islam were asked by their masters to train themselves in making improvised explosive devices (IED).

The investigating agency has not revealed further information on the incident. It is still unknown as who was directing Rehman and Islam in making the explosives and its distribution.

Rehman is suspected to be an active member of the terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Bolpur module, and a close associate of its leaders Rahamatullah SK and Moulana Yusuf.

Habibur Rehman was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Burdwan blasts which claimed the lives of two people. He was arrested from a local mosque in Doddaballapur while Jahidul Islam was arrested from his residence in Ramanagara in August 2018. After Rehman's arrest, he had revealed that two homemade bombs were placed in a drain at Tippunagar in Ramanagara.

It is also alleged that Rehman has also committed petty crimes like robbery to fund JMB. According to reports, he was using his associate Muneer for robberies. During the day, he would sell clothes and phenol and night the duo used to rob places, reports Deccan Herald.