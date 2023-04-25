Although nearly 40 suspects have been detained for questioning, security agencies have yet to get any authentic lead regarding the location of terrorists involved in Thursday's terror attack in forest areas of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Tuesday released a series of photos on social media that it claimed were from the scene of the Poonch terror attack in which 5 Indian Army soldiers had been martyred.

The terrorist group, which had earlier claimed responsibility for Thursday's Poonch attack, also announced that it will soon release a video of the incident.

Over 40 suspects were detained for questioning.

Sources said that over 40 persons have been detained for questioning as part of a massive operation going on to track down the terrorists involved in the Poonch terror attack but nothing concrete has been achieved so far.

Five days have passed after the dreaded terror attack but forces are still groping dark.

Reports said that additional troops have been inducted to further intensify the cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian-Tota Gali and neighbouring areas. As the operation entered its fifth day on Tuesday with the engagement of multiple security agencies, the entire belt is put under a cordon.

The five martyred Indian Army soldiers, who were part of a Rashtriya Rifles unit, were traveling in a truck that caught fire during Thursday's Poonch terror attack.

Of the five Indian soldiers who were martyred, Mandeep Singh (Chankoian Kacan village), Harkrishan Singh (Talwandi Barth village), Kulwant Singh (Charik), and Sewak Singh (Bagha) are from Punjab while Debashish Baswal is from Algum Samil Khandayat in Odisha.

Security agencies suspect that around 6 to 7 terrorists were involved in the Poonch attack. The Indian Army had deployed several special forces teams in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with drones and helicopters to hunt down the terrorists.

Security forces are using drones and sniffer dogs to conduct a recce of the dense forest but success has eluded them so far, they said.

It is believed that the terrorists have managed to create safe hideouts in the dense forest to escape the security dragnet or may have crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).