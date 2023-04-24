After sacking his three sons from government services, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached the properties of two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached two properties of the sons of designated terrorist Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled Supreme Commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC).

According to NIA, the immovable properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel, located in Kashmir - in Soibugh tehsil of district Budgam and Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, have been attached under section 33(1) of UA( P) Act.

Both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel are lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since their arrest in October 2017 and August 2018. They were chargesheeted on 20th April 2018 and 20th November 2018, respectively. The duo had been receiving funds from abroad from the associates of their father and overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Reports said the property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel son of Syed Salahuddin, located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh area in Srinagar, was attached.

It was under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, a listed terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.

The NIA took over the case on April 15, 2011, following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NIA had taken over the case from Delhi Police's Special Cell and re-registered the case on April 25, 2011, under section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It is alleged that money from Pakistan was being pumped into Jammu and Kashmir through Hawala channels via Delhi. It was suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities. The money so supplied might have been provided to the terrorist and their sympathizers active in Jammu and Kashmir, said the NIA.

Shakeel was working as a senior laboratory technician at SKIMS Soura

Interestingly, Syed Ahmad Shakeel was a designated terrorist but he was later appointed in a government department by the then-state government just to appease the Pakistan-based dreaded terrorist commander.

On one hand, Shakeel was serving as a senior laboratory technician at SKIMS Soura, on the other hand, he was also involved in terror activities.

On July 10, 2021, the UT administration had terminated 11 employees including two sons of Syed Salahuddin.

Shakeel Ahmad and Shahid Yousuf sons of Salahudin, residents of Soibugh in district Budgam were allegedly involved in terror funding.

As per NIA, the agency has tracked "terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transaction for militant activities of Hizbul Mujahideen".

The NIA arrested Shakeel Ahmad, a senior laboratory technician at SKIMS Soura from his residence in Srinagar's Rambagh area in 2018. He was arrested in a case (RC-06/2011/NIA/DLI funding of terror in J&K through Hawala channels) which was registered in 2011.

Three sons of Syed Salahuddin were sacked from government services.

Shakeel's younger brother Shahid Yusuf, who worked in Agriculture Department, was arrested in 2017 in the same case. Both Shakeel and Shahid are jailed. On August 22, 2022, authorities sacked the third son of Syed Salahuddin namely Syed Abdul Mueed who was serving as Manager, IT, JKEDI.

Today NIA attached the property under subsection 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 following the order of a Special NIA Court, in New Delhi. The property has been attached as part of NIA's investigation into a terror conspiracy case registered by the agency in 2011 naming Shakeel among other accused.

Salahuddin is still operating from Pakistan.

Syed Salahuddin, who had fled to Pakistan in 1993, was designated as an individual terrorist by India in October 2020. He continues to operate from Pakistan, from where he is guiding and instructing HUM cadres as well as activists of UJC, also known as Muttahida Jihad Council (MJC) which is a conglomerate of around 13 Pakistan-based Kashmir-centric terror outfits.

Besides instigating and operationalizing terror activities in India, primarily in Kashmir Valley, Syed Salahuddin has been raising funds and routing finances to India through trade routes, Hawala channels, and international money transfer channels for furthering the terrorist activities of HM cadres.