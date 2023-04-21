Although security forces have once again launched a massive combing and search operation in Bhatta Durrian forests in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district, this area appeared to become a "safe haven" for Pakistani terrorists who managed to infiltrate into this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

After Thursday's terror attack, a massive search operation was launched on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Batta Durrian area of Poonch district to track the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle, killing five jawans.

Reports said that the terrorists, who were hiding behind bushes, resorted to open firing on the Army truck moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

One of the terrorists managed to stop the truck by throwing grenades while another started indiscriminate firing toward its fuel tank, triggering a massive blaze in the vehicle. In the meantime, other terrorists opened fire at onboard soldiers with the intention to wound them, so that they were not able to move out of the vehicle.

Earlier nine soldiers lost their lives same forest area in 2021

Important to mention here that nine Army soldiers, two of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed Bhatta Durrian jungles of Mendhar in the gun battles with the terrorists.

Nine soldiers including two JCOs were killed while terrorists managed to escape unhurt after committing two back-to-back deadly attacks on the troops engaged in combing and search operations in the forest area on the border of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

First contact with terrorists was established in October 2021

After launching combing and search operations for three long months, security forces stopped their action as terrorists managed to escape after claiming the lives of nine soldiers in two back-to-back attacks.

The first contact between the forces and the terrorists took place in Dhera Ki Gali, popularly known as DKG, on October 11, 2021.

The search operation, initially restricted to DKG in Poonch, was later extended to the other forest areas and also in the neighbouring Rajouri district.

After DKG, a massive search operation was also launched in the Bhatta Durrian forests of Mendhar tehsil in the Poonch district. Special teams had entered deep into the forest but no contact was established with the terrorists, believed to be hiding in some natural caves.

This forest is so dense that it becomes very difficult to find out about the terrorists.

Terrorists can escape from here to Dera Gali in the Rajouri and Thannamandi area of Poonch. From both these places, terrorists can escape to the Valley through the Mughal route.

Tributes paid to Bravehearts during the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajouri

To pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the five Bravehearts of the Indian Army who laid down their life in the line of duty in Poonch district on 20 Apr 2023, a wreath-laying ceremony was organized at Rajouri with full military traditions.

Senior Army officers and civil administration officers were present at the solemn ceremony. The Indian Army and our proud Nation expressed their solidarity with the bereaved families.

Major terrorist attacks in Jammu province.