On the second consecutive day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown in connection with funding terror groups through the cross Line of Control (LoC) trade, and donations collected by activists of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The joint operation was carried out by the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The joint team led by the NIA also conducted searches at other locations in Srinagar as a part of the crackdown on terror in north Kashmir.

Sleuths of NIA conducted searches at six locations in Baramullah, Budgam, and Srinagar districts of J&K in connection with a case number RC-03/2021 /NIA/ DLI.

"The case pertains to the activities of the members of Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel) who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities", reports said.

The funds being raised by Jel are also channelized to proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others through well-organized networks of Jel cadres. Jel has also been motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities. The case was registered by NIA suo-moto on 05.02.2021.

During the searches conducted today at the premises of office bearers and members of Jel various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized.

Raids were also conducted on Wednesday in connection with cross-LoC trade

On Wednesday sleuths of NIA have conducted raids at four places in the Union Territory including three locations in Baramulla and one in Handwara district in the cross LoC Trade.

According to the official communique of the NIA, raids were conducted in connection with a case that pertains to the generation of additional profits through the cross LoC trade mechanism between J&K and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The said trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District, and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch District. The trade has been suspended since April 2019. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on 16.12.2016. During the searches conducted today digital devices along with incriminating documents have been seized.