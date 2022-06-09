Observing that increasing threats of drones, narco-terrorism, and social media are the new challenges before the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that handlers sitting across the border are using new methods to export bloodshed and destruction in the Union Territory.

Addressing attestation-cum-passing out parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) and Police Sub-Inspectors at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, the Lieutenant Governor asserted that the government is committed to destroying the eco-system of terrorism.

"Apart from continuing anti-terror operations, dealing with the increasing threats from drones, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, every day to maintain peace in Jammu & Kashmir and ensure a safe and secure environment for its people are the biggest challenge before J&K Police", he said.

"The terrorists, their supporters, and other support setups are using new methods. They are radicalizing the youths," Sinha said and emphasized remaining to be more alert as compared to the past in view of the new strategy and multi-facet terrorism.

Cross-border terror modules busted but some elements are still active

The Lieutenant Governor said that J&K Police and security forces have been successful in dismantling terror modules of the neighbouring country.

"Yet a handful of disgruntled people are radicalizing our youth and are shedding innocent blood by carrying out terror activities in the UT", he said, adding that they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

"Those who harbour terrorists are not less than terrorists"

Exhorting cops to strictly deal with terrorists and their supporters to establish lasting peace in J&K, the LG asked the police force to treat even those who harbour and support the terrorists in the category of terrorists and deal with them accordingly.

"The person, who harbours and supports the terrorist, is equally guilty as a terrorist, who kills. The person who runs this eco-system is equally guilty," he said. "Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity."

Culprits of selective killings will be brought to justice

The Lieutenant Governor, who met family members of all the victims of recent selective killings, asserted that those involved in committing these heinous crimes would be brought to justice.

He assured families of terror victims that each their tear will be avenged and security forces will not rest till they eliminate each of those, who killed the innocents.

A total of 30 DySP and 61 PSIs completed their rigorous training today at the Police Academy. An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty. The Lt Governor also handed over awards and certifications to the best trainees and outstanding achievers.