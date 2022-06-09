Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Nankay Chak village of Samba district and met the family members of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam on May 31.

Offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the Lt Governor said Rajni Bala was one of the most loved and admired teachers in the Valley.

The Lt Governor also assured the family members of every possible support and assistance from the Union Territory administration.

DDC Chairman Samba, Keshav Sharma was also present at the residence of the slain teacher. Rajni Bala, a Dalit teacher appointed under the inter-district recruitment policy of the J&K government, was killed by terrorists on May 31 in the Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to police, Rajni Bala, a teacher by profession was fired upon by terrorists in Gopalpur school. The woman was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, and Deputy Commissioner Samba, Anuradha Gupta.

All our demands fulfilled, says the husband of the killed teacher

Raj Kumar Atri, the husband of the Rajni Bala, told media persons that Lieutenant Governor has assured to fulfill all our demands including his (Raj Kumar's) adjustment in Jammu.

"After the gruesome killing of my wife, I can not serve in Kashmir Valley. I requested the Lieutenant Governor to adjust me in Jammu and he gave full assurance to get this demand fulfilled", he said.

Raj Kumar further said that the Lieutenant Governor has assured them that the daughter of Rajni Bala will get the salary of her deceased mother and she would be provided a government job after competition of her education.

Officers likely to face action for delaying the transfer of deceased

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kulgam is likely to face action for not considering repeated requests of deceased Rajni Bala to transfer her to a safer place.

Raj Kumar Atri told media persons that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sought information from him regarding the application that he (Raj Kumar) had written to the CEO for transfer.

"LG Sahib has himself asked about the exact when I approached the CEO for transfer of my wife to a safer place", Raj Kumar told media persons.

Earlier Raj Kumar has blamed the administration for turning a "deaf ear" to their repeated requests to transfer her to a safer area in view of the targeted killings of members of minority communities in Kashmir Valley.

Raj Kumar lamented that it was all due to the indifferent attitude of the authorities that his wife has lost her life.

For the last one and half months, Raj Kumar was approaching authorities to get his wife transferred to a safer place. Authorities had issued a transfer order for Rajni Bala a day before she was killed by terrorists.

"Had the administration transferred her to a safer place earlier, she might have been alive by now. I curse my destiny. Just a day after her transfer, she was killed by terrorists," Kumar told reporters. Raj Kumar has repeated approach the CEO and told him that the school was not safe for his wife, but he did not do anything.

Kumar said he went to the Kulgam CEO again after a few days and requested him for her wife's transfer, but the latter allegedly became angry and threatened him saying Bala will be posted further away.