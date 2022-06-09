Amid allegations of bungling and fraud, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday announced a time-bound probe by a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ADC), Home Department, R K Goyal into the recently released list of candidates who have qualified for the written examination of Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the list of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) on June 4.

"From last few days, newspapers have reported bringing into question the Sub-Inspector recruitment by JKSSB. We have decided that a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home (R K Goyal) will inquire into it within a time-bound manner and if any fraud was found, the process shall be annulled and recruitment will be made in a transparent manner," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing a passing out parade of cops at Police Academy Udhampur.

Lt Guv Manoj Sinha attended the passing out parade of J&K Police DySsP and PSIs at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur.

The Lieutenant Governor said, "no fingers were pointed at any other recruitment done so far and if there are apprehensions in the mind of people, it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial probe and take necessary action".

He further said that earlier recruitments in different government departments were conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Aspirations allege fraud, bungling in written exam

A day after JKSSB announced the list of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) online on June 4, many candidates raised questions over the fairness of the exams.

Candidates alleged that there has been fraud and mass bungling in the results declared. For the last three days, PSI aspirants have been holding a mass protest demanding a fair probe into the matter.

Protesting candidates are demanding that till then the selection process for 1200 SI posts should be kept on hold before the completion of the probe.

It is pertinent to mention that the JKSSB had conducted the written examination for 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors on March 27, the result of which was declared on June 4.

20 siblings secure almost similar marks

Within hours after JKSSB issued the list of candidates, netizens posted the names of 20 siblings on social media. These siblings have secured almost the same marks.

It is widely alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.

Taking aspirants' allegations seriously politicians from Jammu and Kashmir have jumped into the controversy demanding a fair probe.

"Questions of fairness loom over the JKP SI exam held by JKSSB. Students have leveled serious allegations of fraud which must be looked into immediately. This at a time when unemployment in J&K is at a staggering 46%", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

