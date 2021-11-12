National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more persons were arrested in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case. With nabbing of two more persons, 27 terrorists and their associates have been arrested by the NIA in this case so far.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie resident of Sopore and Nasir Mir resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area. They were arrested in connection with a case number RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI.

As per the official communique of the NIA, the case was related to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organizations namely Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc.

Arrested persons were involved in terror acts

According to NIA, these terrorists and cadres were involved in several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state. Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons in the case till now.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organizations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

Hybrid TRF terrorist arrested in Ganderbal

Police on Friday arrested a hybrid terrorist of TRF outfit in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The arrested terrorist was planning to strike.

According to police, the arrested terrorist has been identified as Arshad Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Subhan Mir resident of Sehpora, Ganderbal.

FIR No 211/21 U/S 13, 39 of ULA (P) ACT and 7/25 of Arms Act was registered in Police station Ganderbal and investigation started in the case. During sustained questioning, Arshad was found as a hardcore terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF whose name had surfaced during earlier investigations also.