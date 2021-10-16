Continuing the selective killings of poor non-locals in Kashmir Valley, terrorists on Saturday killed a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh in two different targeted attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A street vendor from Bihar was killed by terrorists near Eidgah in the Safa Kadal area of Srinagar city, while a carpenter of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The deceased street vendor has been identified as Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Bihar, who was earning his livelihood by selling Golgappas on the streets of Srinagar city. The identity of the killed carpenter has been established as Sagar Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh. Both the incidents took place within just an hour.

This is the second killing of street vendors from Bihar in Srinagar city during the last 11 days. On October 5, Varinder Paswan, a native of Bihar, was killed by terrorists in the Hawal area of the city immediately after famous chemist M L Bindroo was killed near his pharmacy.

Official sources told terrorists fired in the head of the non-local street vendor Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar. Kumar was removed to a nearby SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead on the arrival.

#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/5q5TUQbRnl — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

Quoting the medical superintendent of the SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh, a local news agency reported that the 40-year-old Arvinder Kumar had a bullet in the head and was brought dead to the hospital.

Carpenter from UP shot dead in Pulwama

Terrorists on Saturday shot dead another non-local person in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. A police officer terrorists fired upon the non-local Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh near Litter Pulwama, leaving him critically injured. Carpenter by profession, Sageer was removed to hospital where he succumbed.

Not possible to provide security to all soft targets: IGP

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that providing security to all soft targets is not possible and asserted that police know 'how to handle situation being a professional force'.

"Time and again I am saying there is no lapse on the security front. Soft target was attacked who were not provided security by us. It is not possible to provide security to every soft target and we have identified the terrorists behind recent civilian killings. Two have been already neutralized and three others will be soon neutralized," he asserted.