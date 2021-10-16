Continuing the selective killings of poor non-locals in Kashmir Valley, terrorists on Saturday killed a street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh in two different targeted attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
A street vendor from Bihar was killed by terrorists near Eidgah in the Safa Kadal area of Srinagar city, while a carpenter of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
The deceased street vendor has been identified as Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Bihar, who was earning his livelihood by selling Golgappas on the streets of Srinagar city. The identity of the killed carpenter has been established as Sagar Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh. Both the incidents took place within just an hour.
This is the second killing of street vendors from Bihar in Srinagar city during the last 11 days. On October 5, Varinder Paswan, a native of Bihar, was killed by terrorists in the Hawal area of the city immediately after famous chemist M L Bindroo was killed near his pharmacy.
Official sources told terrorists fired in the head of the non-local street vendor Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar. Kumar was removed to a nearby SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead on the arrival.
#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/5q5TUQbRnl— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021
Quoting the medical superintendent of the SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh, a local news agency reported that the 40-year-old Arvinder Kumar had a bullet in the head and was brought dead to the hospital.
Carpenter from UP shot dead in Pulwama
Terrorists on Saturday shot dead another non-local person in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. A police officer terrorists fired upon the non-local Sageer Ahmad from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh near Litter Pulwama, leaving him critically injured. Carpenter by profession, Sageer was removed to hospital where he succumbed.
Not possible to provide security to all soft targets: IGP
Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that providing security to all soft targets is not possible and asserted that police know 'how to handle situation being a professional force'.
"Time and again I am saying there is no lapse on the security front. Soft target was attacked who were not provided security by us. It is not possible to provide security to every soft target and we have identified the terrorists behind recent civilian killings. Two have been already neutralized and three others will be soon neutralized," he asserted.
Recent attacks on non-locals in Kashmir
- In a gruesome incident on October 29, 2019 terrorists killed five workers from West Bengal in Katrasoo village of Kulgam district. The poor victims were daily wagers working in orchards and paddy fields spread over vast tracts of land in south Kashmir. A sixth worker, Zahoor-u-din, had survived the gunshot wounds.
- On October 14, 2019, a truck driver from Rajasthan, Mohammad Sharief, was shot dead in Shopian.
- Sethi Kumar Sagar, a worker from Chhattisgarh was killed was terrorists on October 16, 2019, in Pulwama.
- The same day, Charanjeet Singh, a truck driver from Punjab, was killed in Shopian.
- On October 23, 2019, two truck drivers, Mohammad Ilyas and Zahid, from Rajasthan were killed in the Shopian district.
- On October 28, 2019, militants killed Narayan Dutt, a truck driver from Katra in Jammu, in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.
- On January 1, 2021, terrorists killed a jeweller Satpal Nischal, who had been running a jewellery shop in the heart of Srinagar for the last nearly 50 years. The 70-year-old jeweller was killed for obtaining a domicile certificate that allows people who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years rights to purchase immovable property. The Resistance Front (TRF), had taken responsibility for the killing.
- On October 5, terrorists killed Varinder Paswan, a Golgappa vendor from Bihar.