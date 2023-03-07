Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit from north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The terrorists were waiting for instructions from across the border to execute a terror attack in north Kashmir.

Reports said that acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud Kunzer village in the north Kashmir district, a joint team of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the said village.

During CASO two suspects were apprehended, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer.

The spokesperson further stated that from their possession following two AK 47 magazines, 15 AK 47 rounds, and 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) were recovered. During questioning, suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terror outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately, police said. The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Police said the duo planned to use the ammunition to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas. A case was registered at the Kunzer police station and further investigation is in progress.

One killed, six injured as landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar national highway

One person was killed and six others injured when a massive landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma said the huge landslide occurred on the 270-km highway near Seri village close to Ramban town, resulting in injuries to seven people.

One of the injured, Surjeet Singh of Sumber, succumbed to injuries, said Sharma.

The injured namely Mohammad Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena Begum, Salma Bani, and Amir have been hospitalized. The officials said at least two vehicles were damaged in the landslide which completely blocked the road.