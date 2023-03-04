In a big success against narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday recovered seven kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore cash, and a pistol from the house of a notorious drug peddler along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed a major narco-terror module has been busted in the border district of Poonch on Friday.

"A huge quantity of heroin and cash was recovered from the house of a notorious drug peddler from Poonch named Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala", police spokesperson.

"Being a notorious drug smuggler Rafi Dhana was earlier detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) He resides close to the Line of Control at Poonch", a police spokesperson said.

"Today, on some inputs Poonch Police team led by Inspector Sunil and a component of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and CRPF searched the house of Rafi. During the search, seven kilograms of heroin, around 2 crores of cash (counting going on), and a pistol with one magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR were recovered", police said.

"With this effort, Poonch Police and security forces have been able to bust a huge narco terror module. The searches are still going on in presence of magistrate and prominent citizens", police said.

Cops investing links with Punjab-based drug mafia

The Nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at Police station Mandi and an investigation set into motion.

As reported earlier, drug traffickers of J&K and Punjab are jointly operating to smuggle narcotics dropped through drones. Narcotics smuggled from across the Line of Control are usually smuggled to Punjab to sell the same in different parts of the country.

Money earned through drug use for terror funding

Money earned through narcotics is utilized in terror funding. Pakistan is involved in pumping drugs into the Union Territory as the narcotics menace is scaling new heights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Friday said that Pakistan is involved in smuggling drugs in narcotics in the Union Territory to spoil the younger generation.

The DGP said that money earned through smuggling drugs is utilized to fund terror groups active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that drug trafficking has increased as Pakistan is continuously sending drugs at a large scale to drag our youth into the menace.