Shahid Kapoor is back in his soft-boy era. The lover boy Shahid steals the show in Tero Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as he romances a robot Sifra ( Kriti Sanon).

The plot

Shahid- Kriti starrer sci-fi rom-com is filled with a gamut of emotions, from introducing your pyaar Indian parivaar. The film dwells deeply on how man-machine coexistence and conflict deal with real-life situations, and as the film transcends, it feels that the conversation between the lead pair is like AI conversations.

Fall in love with #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya! It's a feel-good movie that warms the heart. ? pic.twitter.com/Tr9N2trQvd — Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) February 9, 2024

Some parts are enjoyable, but while the second half is dragged along, the confusing and highly lacklustre screenplay falls flat. From songs to the cast and lead pair, everything is perfect, but human emotions aren't. A robot can't replace human beings, especially when dealing with sensitive issues.

The Indian family will remind you of the Hum Aapke Hai Kaun days, and Shahid's suave look will take you back to his Vivaah and Jab We Met days. Kriti is perfect when it comes to being a robot, with her sharp features and expressions. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry is like a fresh breath of air.

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a okay movie.?❤️Concept was interesting but mixed with comedy which had some chessy scenes, couldn't make a connection with the characters. Shahid Kapoor and Kirti sanon together were good and especially kirti sanon was very good with her presence pic.twitter.com/QKyJEMABNy — The OutWrite Review (@outwritereview) February 9, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is by far the best futuristic film in terms of humour, storyline and romance. The film has a powerful message at the end, and it's the best takeaway for every generation who wants perfection in relationships.

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya was an okay movie for me.. Kriti Sanon gives a fine performance.



And agar kuch naya karne ki baat hai to it definitely brings something new to the table, but kinda feels flat tbh. pic.twitter.com/fKP8UwB0M8 — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) February 9, 2024

Movie-goers who have watched the film have taken to social media and shared reviews

A user mentioned, "The soft landing for a whacky subject that's been fun till now. Kriti has such a tricky part: balancing AI objectivity & warmth. So refreshing to see Shahid so relaxed on screen post the rage & angst streak after Kabir Singh."

I went for the FDFS of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya. I cried the whole time, not bcz it was emotional, but just seeing @shahidkapoor on the big screen hit me hard. I've been watching other fandoms celebrate & I was waiting for my turn. Seeing you onscreen brings me pure joy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xdEbanHHtZ — Jabba (@panchibelieves) February 9, 2024

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya : THE MADDOCK PROBLEM!



Landing a high concept film in a commercial packaging is a tricky task! While Shahid and especially Kriti are formidable in their parts, the themes of AI singularity seemed half baked.



Its fun but you did not care enough ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IVzIgmFHLB — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 9, 2024

The next one mentioned, "It is a good one-time watch family drama. Average first half and with little humour and comedy in the second half. No big twists. Everything is predictable. There is a surprise cameo in the climax. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry was the main highlight."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya movie cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Ashish Verma, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rakesh Bedi, Grusha Kapoor.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya movie directors: Amit Joshi, Aradhna Seth.