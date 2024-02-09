Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) has been released in cinema halls today, February 9, 2024. On Thursday night, the star-studded screening of the film was held. That saw several members of the film industry amped up the gamp quotient at the screening.

Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput attended the screening and posed solo for the media.

Mira looked stunning in an off-shoulder top featuring full sheer sleeves, she paired it with wide-leg high-waisted denim. The actor while walking towards the red carpet Mira tripped as she lost her balance. Soon she held herself back and walked towards the paparazzi and posed for shutterbugs with a smile.

A section of eagle-eyed netizens observed Mira's body language and thought that she didn't pose with Shahid and she also didn't look quite happy.

A user wrote, "She couldn't stand in front of her husband's poster. She made it difficultHer jealousy of Kriti is very clear any agree.."

Another mentioned, " Why doesn't she look happy.."

The third one wrote, "Why didn't Shahid and Mira pose together.."

Another shows Shahid looking dapper in all black and posing solo, despite Mira also being present at the screening.

Another video shows, Mira and Shahid walking together after the screening of the film.

Mira cheers for Shahid and Kriti's performance.

Mira took to her Instagram story to share a still of Shahid and Kriti from the film, and wrote, "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart-touching message at the end."

Ishan attended the screening with his mother Neelima Azeem and rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter attended the screening with his mother Neelima Azeem and rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. However, what caught everyone's attention was Ishaan didn't leave his mom's hand.

Ishaan was lauded for his gesture. A clip shows, Ishaan's rumoured girlfriend pulling him towards her, but he held on to his mother's hand.

Who wore what

Kriti looked stunning in a black, body-flattering thin noodle straps sweetheart neckline top with leather cargo pants, featuring a glossy, finish.

Rakul wore a floral printed half-sleeved mini dress with a diamond neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a grey corset top and paired with grey flared trousers. She rounded off her look with pointed-toe heels.

Other celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani also attended the special screening.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is a story of a young guy who falls in love with a robot essayed by Kriti Sanon. Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Apart from Shahid and Kriti the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, along with Rakesh Bedi.