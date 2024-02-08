February is the month of love and Valentine's week has just begun with couples enjoying their day with their better halves, friends, prospects and loved ones. As love is in the air, a movie date during Valentine's week would be a pleasant add-on to the ongoing romantic week.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will hit the cinema halls and the bookings for the film have already begun. After the stupendous success of foot-tapping songs and Kriti and Shahid's crackling chemistry, it will be a delight to see the pair create magic and love on-screen.

The trailer of the film received mixed responses; some loved the concept while some thought it had already been explored on television. For the unversed, the sci-fi rom-com filled with comedy of errors is similar to the popular show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant which stars Riddhima Pandit, and Karan Grover. In the TV show, wherein Riddhima Pandit was a robot.

In the film, Kriti Sanon is a robot named Sifra, which stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. Shahid Kapoor falls head over heels in love with Sifra and one fine day he learns that Sifra is a robot. What happens next is what the movie-goers have to wait and watch.

CBFC has granted a U/A certificate to the film with minor edits, which comprises explicit scenes, and a statutory warning mandatory during smoking and drinking scenes. Ceratin Hindi words have been replaced with English words.

Details are as follows:

As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers to the alcohol in Hindi to English word in its audio track. The word 'Daru' has been replaced with 'Drink' later in the film. The makers have also been instructed to display the anti-smoking message in large and clear Hindi and English fonts.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of the makers to cut 36-second intimate scene scene. After the edit, it is 25% shorter and is 27 seconds long now.

Following these edits, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a total duration of 2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds.

Advance booking

As per Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has minted ₹ 1crore by selling 45,678 tickets for day 1 through advance booking.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote: "Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon: 'TBMAUJ' advance bookings open... 2 days to go for the family entertainer. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya... Book your tickets as advance bookings have commenced in full swing. TBMAUJ teams Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time... The crackling chemistry of the lead pair coupled with foot-tapping music has resulted in a positive buzz amongst youth and families. Also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar... A Maddock Films production. Arrives in cinemas on 9 Feb 2024 [Valentine's Day weekend]."