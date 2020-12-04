After much delay, Christopher Nolan's Tenet has finally released in Indian theaters. The science-fiction movie from the Dark Knight and Dunkirk director was supposed to release in July, but Warner Bros. delayed the release in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Tenet is everything that Christopher Nolan movies stand for -- it has a mind-bending storyline, the finest direction the world saw in 2020, Ludwig Goransson's brilliant background score, and John David Washington and Robert Pattinson's out of the world performance. But what shines in the movie is Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who played Priya's role -- an arms trafficker.

Warning- Spoilers ahead:

Tenet movie plot:

The Tenet movie swirls around the unnamed Protagonist (played by John David Washington) and his handler Neil (played by Robert Pattinson). The Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time.

Just like Nolan's Interstellar movie, the Tenet also deals with the subjects of time and quantum physics. By the end, when the film reaches the climax, viewers are left wondering as to what actually happened with the Protagonist and what magic Nolan created.

It won't be wrong to say that the Tenet movie is a visually dazzling puzzle that would be enjoyed by all the moviegoers. It serves up the perfect ingredient of a Christopher Nolan movie. With time-bending scenes the long action sequences, the Tenet movie is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases coming from Nolan's creative mind.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, theaters across the world have not opened for a long time. Nolan's Tenet is the perfect movie to mark the return of theaters because it shows what cinema is all about and how it will be ages before OTT platforms ever come close to it.

All the movie actors did a fantastic job, but Dimple Kapadia's performance as Priya steals the show. Once again, Ms. Kapadia has proved that she could do magic if she works with a good director who knows his characters inside out. Unlike other Bollywood stars who have acted in Hollywood movies in the past, Ms. Kapadia's performance will leave a mark and will stay with you even after you walk out of the movie theater.

Tenet box-office collection:

As of November last week, Tenet had grossed over $357.8 million worldwide. The movie's production budget was a whopping $200 million, and it will take more than $100 million for the studio to break-even. Given the pandemic condition, it might take some time to cross the break-even, but Nolan fans would surely try to get their hands on the digital copies or Blu-Rays, which will be really profitable for the studio.