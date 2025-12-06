Ten dead as car rams into Christmas crowd in Guadeloupe; visuals surface

A Christmas event in Sainte-Anne in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe turned tragic when a vehicle drove into a gathering preparing for festive celebrations, leaving at least 19 victims, including 10 deaths.

Radio Caraibes Internationale Guadeloupe reported that three of the injured were in serious condition. The incident occurred at Schoelcher Square, located opposite the town hall and the church, where preparations were underway.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.

Witnesses quoted by RCI said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel, although the theory has not been officially confirmed.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene after the incident.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers rushed to the location, while the town's mayor arrived shortly thereafter and activated a crisis team to support victims and their families in the aftermath of what is being described as a horrific tragedy.

A similar incident occurred last year in Germany, when a car ploughed through a crowded outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg just days before the festival.

At least two people were killed, and 68 were injured in that attack. The driver was arrested.

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, said the suspect was a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who had first arrived in Germany in 2006. Of the 68 injured, 15 suffered very serious wounds, 37 were moderately injured, and 16 received minor injuries, according to government officials and the city's website.

