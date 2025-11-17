The Telangana government has decided to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 45 Umrah pilgrims from the state who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday.

It was also decided to send a delegation of government representatives, headed by Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, to Saudi Arabia. The delegation will also include an MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a senior official of the minorities welfare department.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also decided that the last rites of those who died in the accident be performed as per their religious traditions in Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet also decided to make arrangements to send at least two members from the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia.

The Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar told media persons that, as per the information received, one pilgrim, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a group of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad had left for Jeddah on November 9 and were scheduled to return on November 23.

After performing 'Umrah' (mini pilgrimage) in Mecca, the pilgrims left for Medina on Sunday night. When the bus was about 25 km away from Medina, it caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker.

"Four pilgrims had stayed back in Mecca while four others left for Medina in a car. The bus was carrying 46 pilgrims," he said.

The pilgrims were mostly from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

The victims include 17 males, 18 females and 10 children.

Minister for minorities welfare Mohammed Azharuddin said a control room has been opened at Haj House to provide information to families of the victims.

Azharuddin said the bodies were charred beyond recognition. A DNA test is also likely to be conducted to identify the victims.

He said he spoke to the Indian Consul General, who told him arrangements would be made for the burial of the deceased in Saudi Arabia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday expressed deep shock and concern over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, condoled the deaths. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and the Congress party also expressed anguish over the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

The PM said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to closely coordinate with state authorities to provide succour to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medina, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families." AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He has urged Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.