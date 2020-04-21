Director R Chandru is glad that Telugu audience has given a thumbs-up to real star Upendra's first look in Kabza. He says that his performance and the story will be the biggest highlights of the film.

After Brahma and I Love You, R Chandru has teamed up again with Upendra and their third combo film Kabza is a period film. It is an underworld action-drama and its story unfolds from 1947 until 1980. This big-budgeted pan-Indian flick will be released in seven languages.

The first look of its Telugu version is out and it is stylish beyond words. Uppi's fans are thrilled to see the dazzling star's swag on a bike. The first look has got a retro feel, too. Talking about it, R Chandru says, "We are glad that the Telugu audience has given a thumbs-up to the First Look of Kabza. We are confident that the film, too, will get a huge response."

R Chandru adds, "Upendra's characterization, performance, and the story will be its biggest highlights. Almost 30 per cent of the shoot is over. We have given a pause because of the lockdown. We will resume the shoot once things return to normalcy. We are making Kabza on a budget of Rs 70-80 crore."

Kabza will have Ravi Basru's music, AJ Shetty's cinematography, Ram-Lakshman and K Ravi Varma's stunts and Raju Sundaram, Ganesh Acharya and Sekhar's dance choreography. Jagapathi Babu has got a major role in the movie. A top actress will be cast opposite Upendra. We will reveal her name soon, says R Chandru.

Upendra has always made pathbreaking experiments, be it OM, A, Raa or other movies. He enjoys fan following not just in Kannada but also in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Since Kabza has got a mafia backdrop, expectations from it are high. It will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Odiya and Marathi.